Cowboy Roundup: Salary cap limitations linger, Major line improvement coming
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine kick off today with defensive linemen and linebackers, two areas of need for the Cowboys, putting their skills on display for NFL scouts and personnel.
On Wednesday, Dallas met with several d-linemen and linebackers, so we have an idea of who the team will be monitoring throughout the day.
On-field workouts will continue through Sunday, March 2, so it's about to be an exciting few days for those who love to go down the NFL Draft rabbit hole and entrench themselves in draft season.
Then, in a couple of weeks, the new league year officially begins, with free agency right around the corner.
While we wait for all of the action in Indianapolis to play out, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines that are making waves.
Salary cap limitations linger
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at what Stephen Jones' "selectively aggressive" comment means and why the salary cap limitations will linger in 2025.
Major line improvement coming
With a revamped coaching staff including offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and assistants who excel with their running schemes, the Cowboys are expected to have a significant improvement along the offensive line. InsideTheStar.com takes a look.
