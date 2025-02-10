Cowboys Country

Cowboys newly hired coach could link them to dynamic playmaker in the draft

The Dallas Cowboys new coaching hires are already opening up new avenues.

Tez Johnson carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes
The Dallas Cowboys did their best to steal some of the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday by announcing the hiring of Junior Adams, the Oregon Ducks' wide receivers coach, for the same position on their coaching staff.

Adams is known for developing elite wide receiver talent and was even praised by a former player of his, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

With the exception of CeeDee Lamb the Cowboys desperately need help developing Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Ryan Flournoy, and Jonathan Mingo. Adams should help bring the best out of these players; however, most notably he opens up new avenues for the Cowboys to explore in the draft.

Oregon co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Junior Adams

For the past three seasons at Oregon, Junior Adams served as both the co-offensive coordinator and the wide receivers coach, overseeing some elite college talent at the wide receiver position.

Notable players under his guidance at Oregon include Troy Franklin, who was drafted in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft, and Tez Johnson, a standout prospect in this upcoming draft.

Could Adams joining the Cowboys coaching staff mean the Cowboys take a closer look at Tez?

National team wide receiver Tez Johnson of Oregon runs the ball after a catch during Senior Bowl practice

Johnson is one of the most experienced wide receivers in this draft class, with nearly five years of college playing experience and almost 4,000 career receiving yards.

If the Cowboys are considering Johnson in the third round, where he is projected to be taken, they should strongly consider making Junior Adams the first person they call.

Who better to get the most out of Johnson than the coach who worked with him the last two seasons, helping him achieve elite play with over 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Adams' familiarity with Johnson's game could give the Cowboys a major advantage in developing him to his fullest potential.

On the other hand, if there are serious doubts about Tez Johnson's ability to transition to the NFL, Junior Adams would be the best person to provide insight.

