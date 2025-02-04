Cowboys Country

Cowboys selecting WR in first round of draft would break historic trend

History has shown that the Dallas Cowboys are unlikely to draft a skill position player in the first round.

Koby Skillern

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to break free from old patterns and push themselves back into Super Bowl contention under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

One of the biggest areas they need to address is their approach to free agency and the NFL Draft, particularly when it comes to adding talent to their offense.

MORE: Cowboys top draft pick grateful for lessons from rocky first season

A glaring issue for the Cowboys in recent years has been their inability to add dynamic playmakers. Many analysts expect the team to target players like Ashton Jeanty or Luther Burden III in the draft, but history suggests this may be unlikely.

Since 1997, the Cowboys have only selected four skill position players in the first round of the draft; notable names like CeeDee Lamb (2020), Ezekiel Elliott (2016), Dez Bryant (2010), and Felix Jones (2008).

While the Cowboys have consistently prioritized offensive line and defensive players—both critical for building a championship team—the lack of offensive firepower is and has been a growing concern.

MORE: Cowboys projected to reach in new NFL mock draft for help against run

Lamb is currently the team’s only reliable weapon in the passing game, and with running back Rico Dowdle set to hit free agency, the Cowboys need to give quarterback Dak Prescott more support. 

If the Cowboys truly want to get back to the Super Bowl, it’s time for them to break the trend of neglecting skill position players in the draft and free agency. This needs to start with building around Prescott and providing him with guaranteed weapons he needs to succeed not just value picks in the later rounds.

