Cowboys NFL Draft target consensus growing toward fan favorite playmaker
The 2025 NFL draft is just one day away. The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to be on the clock early, owning pick No. 12 in Round 1.
There’s a chance they could trade down, but it would make more sense to add a premium talent.
MORE: NFL Draft 2025: Ranking the best Dallas Cowboys options in Round 1
The consensus fan favorite at No. 12 has been Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He’s also been the top name in mock drafts, with The Big Lead’s Joe Lago being the latest to select McMillan for Dallas.
“McMillan and Texas' Matthew Golden have taken turns as mock drafters' favorite choice to fill the void opposite star wideout CeeDee Lamb. As a ‘big-bodied target who can attack a defense on multiple levels’, McMillan is the community's favorite by some distance.” — Lago, The Big Lead
Wide receiver is far from the only need in Dallas, but adding a legit No. 2 wideout would give them the best chance of improving in 2025.
McMillan would not only give them a competent WR2 across from CeeDee Lamb, but the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder would arguably be a second No. 1 wideout — similar to Tee Higgins with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Should they add McMillan in Round 1, Dallas could then turn their attention to other needs, including running back and nose tackle — two needs that can be filled in later rounds.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider