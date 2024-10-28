Rico Dowdle mystery illness sparks Dallas Cowboys conspiracy theories
The Dallas Cowboys suffered an epic collapse in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers which ultimately cost the team the game. After entering the half with a 10-6 lead, Dallas was outscored 21-0 in the third.
Dallas made a late push to make it a one score game, but it was too little, too late, as the offense stalled with four straight incompletions at the end of the game.
The rushing attack again failed to produce, despite Dalvin Cook's highly-anticipated elevation from the practice squad. Cowboys leading rusher Rico Dowdle was inactive due to a mystery illness, which has led to conspiracy theories making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
During pre-game warmups, after Dowdle was ruled out, came out of the tunnel and greeted fans.
Dowdle took the time to sign autographs for fans before walking onto the field. Ed Werder shared video of Dowdle's pre-game activities and asked, "Does a player who is too sick to play come out onto the field early and sign autographs?"
After the video went viral, conspiracy theories started to pop up.
Did the Cowboys make Dowdle inactive to save Ezekiel Elliott from the embarrassment of being a healthy scratch? Are the Cowboys tanking? The tinfoil hats were on.
One fan commented, "Need to know what he’s got, seems like evidence of team tanking going on."
"Jerry shenanigans," another added. "Probably doesn’t want to hurt Zeke’s feelings."
Without Dowdle, the rushing attack again sputtered with just 56 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries for an average of 2.9 yards per carry.
Cook, who was elevated from the practice squad to provide a spark, rushed six times for 12 yards.
There's no telling what actually went on Sunday evening, but Cowboys Nation is not buying the story that Dowdle came down with a mystery sickness just before the inactives list was submitted to the league.
Whatever the case, the team needs to find answers in the running game, and they need to find them fast.
Up next for Dallas is a Week 9 showdown against the 5-3 Atlanta Falcons on the road.
