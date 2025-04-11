Cowboys predicted to trade up to beat Raiders to elite playmaker
It feels inevitable that the Dallas Cowboys are going to add an offensive player with their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
There are still a few draft pundits who believe they'll go with a running back, but the consensus points to a wide receiver, with Tetairoa McMillan as the favorite.
McMillan, however, isn't guaranteed to be on the clock at No. 12 overall. That's become more of a likelihood the closer it gets to the draft, but he could still be a top-10 selection.
That's why The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino has them trading up to pick No. 8 in his recent mock draft. Dallas moves ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders, who are seen as a fit for McMillan as well. Such a move would allow the Cowboys to improve their aerial attack, but won't hurt their chances of landing a solid running back in Round 2.
"Dak Prescott would love to have two unique receivers who would make his job easier. This also allows Dallas to take a running back in Round 2 instead of reaching on a non-premium position at No. 12." — Valentino, The 33rd Team.
Valentino doesn't go into detail on what he expects the Cowboys to trade, but they keep their second-rounder in this scenario. That would be key to such a move since it's important they still land a running back capable of carrying the load.
