No one should be surprised by Jerry Jones and his latest decision on Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons is set to return to AT&T Stadium next Sunday night in primetime when the Green Bay Packers head to Arlington to take on the Dallas Cowboys.
It is a night that figures to be an emotional one, with Parsons returning to the home stadium where he developed into one of the best defensive players in the NFL to face off against the team that found no value in his services and shipped him off in exchange for an underwhelming trade package.
Likewise, it will mark the return of the player who many Cowboys fans regarded as their favorite, and still hold a tremendous amount of adoration and respect for.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys secondary's dreadful season gets highlighted by embarrassing new stat
With that being the case, one would assume that - like the Dallas Mavericks did with Luka Doncic, or the Cowboys themselves did with Emmett Smith and Ezekiel Elliott in the past - they would do something to honor Parsons for everything that he accomplished with the team over the past few years.
Well, that is everyone except Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who told the media on Monday that Dallas has no plans to honor or celebrate Parsons in his return to where it all began.
“I don’t think that’s appropriate this way, Emmitt (Smith) was a different story," Jones told reporters. "But that’s not to diminish Micah. I think Micah’s got enough welcome out there. We just need to show we’ve got anecdotes for that.”
Jones can state that this decision is not one that is set to diminish Parsons all he wants, but from the outside looking in, this only comes off as a petty move against a former player that you still harbor resentment toward.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on DaRon Bland's potential return
In his four seasons in Dallas, Parsons accomplished more than enough to earn recognition before his return, making the Pro Bowl in every season, earning two First-Team All-Pro bids and one Second-Team All-Pro nod, and amassing 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and nine pass breakups.
Over that time period, only Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson, and Nick Bosa have more sacks than Parsons.
And to us, that is deserving enough of at least some sort pregame recognition, rather than dismissing his worth to your franchise entirely.
