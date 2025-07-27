Donovan Ezeiruaku excited for Cowboys' first padded practice, talented DE group
Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku wasted no time making a name for himself at his very first training camp in Oxnard, California. The team's second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft got a late start to the offseason program thanks to second-round picks around the NFL being the most complicated contract negotiations this year, but he's hit the ground running.
Through the first few practices, Ezeiruaku has been a major standout. At times, he has looked virtually unblockable.
Ezeiruaku has been collapsing pockets and making practice hell for some of the Cowboys' offensive linemen consistently, but we haven't even seen the best to come.
Following Saturday's practice, Ezeiruaku spoke with the media and shared his excitement for the team's first fully-padded practice on Sunday afternoon.
"I think camp is going really well. I’ve been ready (to put the pads on) since they called my name on draft night," Ezeiruaku said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"I think the sky is the limit for this (defensive end) group. We got talent. God-willing, we stay healthy."
Ezeiruaku also had some praise for the team's defensive scheme. Matt Eberflus has his players attacking the ball, and that mindset is something many have expressed they enjoy.
"It’s not a lot of thinking. Some coaches can overcomplicate things sometimes. (In this defense), there’s not a lot of thinking," he added. "We’re going straight and we’re attacking the ball."
In his final year at Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, and 16.5 sacks, the second most in the nation. He was awarded the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.
If Ezeiruaku can live up to the hype, he can add to a dangerous pass-rushing rotation led by one of the best in the league, Micah Parsons.
