Miles Sanders: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new running back
It hasn't been the flashiest offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, but they've at least been active and filled several holes on their roster during NFL free agency.
This isn't exactly a loaded class, so the best results might come from the middle-tier signings, which is where the Dallas front office loves to shop. One of those moves includes them signing Miles Sanders, who was recently released by the Carolina Panthers.
MORE: Cooper Kupp spurns Dallas Cowboys in NFL free agency for NFC team
Sanders joins Javonte Williams, who was signed earlier in free agency, and Deuce Vaughn in the Dallas backfield. They could still look for more depth but for now, let's see who they landed in Sanders.
Miles Sanders' college days tie him to Dallas superstar
Sanders is a Pennsylvania native. He was born in Pittsburgh and played high school ball in nearby Churchill. He stayed local for his collegiate career, playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions.
He spent the first two seasons of his career backing up Saquon Barkley, but took off in 2018 when he finally got the chance. That season, Sanders ran for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns.
While he was dominating on offense, a freshman on the other side of the ball was emerging as a star. Micah Parsons broke out that year with 83 tackles for the Nittany Lions. He and Sanders were only teammates for that season, but they know one another well.
Miles Sanders' ties to NFC East
Sanders was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and holds three franchise records. Sanders had the most rushing yards by a rookie (818), the most yards from scrimmage by a rookie (1,327), and the most all-purpose yards by a rookie (1,641).
In four years he had 3,708 yards on the ground and 942 as a receiver. Still, his best campaign was his last with the organization, which was in 2022.
That year, he recorded 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading to a free-agency deal with Carolina. He struggled with the Panthers, but Dallas hopes a return to the East will help him find his footing once again.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries