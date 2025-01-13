Why the Dallas Cowboys' roster-building strategy is all wrong
The Dallas Cowboys organization and its fans endured yet another disappointing season, with 2024 standing out as one of the worst in recent memory.
The Cowboys' 7-10 record and poor on-field performance are particularly glaring, given the three consecutive 12-5 seasons leading up to this year.
It’s easy to point to the countless injuries the Cowboys endured as the primary reason for their terrible season or point fingers at Mike McCarthy; however, that would overlook the widespread mismanagement of the franchise, which begins with their owner and general manager.
After achieving three consecutive 12-5 seasons, it wasn’t unreasonable for Cowboys fans to believe the team was just a few smart offseason moves away from securing their first Super Bowl berth—or at least an appearance in the conference championship—after a 28-year drought.
The Cowboys' on-field performance can be attributed to their offseason strategy, which has consistently failed over time.
The Cowboys’ offseason strategy has centered around building through the draft, focusing on filling positions of need and signing low-risk, low-budget free agents.
This approach has occasionally helped the team secure playoff berths, thanks to their ability to uncover late-round gems and first-round steals.
However, when the team drafts poorly, as they have in the past two seasons, they have little to no chance of making meaningful improvements in the offseason, leaving the roster stagnant and uncompetitive.
Over the past two drafts, the Cowboys have managed to produce just five starters. These include first-round picks Mazi Smith and Tyler Guyton, who have both been disappointing so far, third-round steal Cooper Beebe, and DeMarvion Overshown and Caelen Carson, who have seen limited action due to injuries.
When a team fails to draft effectively, as the Cowboys have recently, the logical alternative is to pursue marquee free agents. Unfortunately, the Cowboys have largely fallen short in this regard.
Last season, their most notable free-agent signings were linebacker Eric Kendricks, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and edge rusher Carl Lawson. While Kendricks and Lawson were solid contributors, neither could be considered marquee players, particularly at this stage of their careers.
In 2023, the Cowboys made trades for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, both of whom improved the roster. However, beyond those moves, the team's most notable free-agent signings were limited to competition between long snapper Trent Sieg and backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, highlighting the team's reluctance to invest in high-impact free agents.
Their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, have excelled in this area over the last decade, securing two Super Bowl appearances, including one championship, and currently finding themselves in the Divisional Round this season. This highlights the Cowboys' inability to adapt and pivot to a winning strategy when the draft falls short.
As this offseason unfolds, it will be easy for Cowboys fans to determine whether the team has made drastic improvements as free agency unfolds. If the front office chooses to remain passive, as they often do, the pressure will shift entirely to the 2025 draft.
This approach would leave the success of the entire 2025 season reliant on a group of 21 to 23-year-old—players the Cowboys won't know if they can count on until they step onto the field during the regular season.
