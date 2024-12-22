Dallas Cowboys Prospect Watch: Dominant tackle impresses in CFP
The first round of the College Football Playoffs is complete, with Penn State, Texas, Notre Dame, and Ohio State advancing to the quarterfinals.
Numerous NFL prospects showcased their talents, including Texas' standout offensive tackle, Kelvin Banks Jr., who currently ranks 10th on ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s draft board.
MORE: Cowboys will have elite WR prospects staring right at them in NFL Draft
Banks Jr., renowned for his athleticism and explosiveness, should be a top target for the Dallas Cowboys during the draft process.
Against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Humble, TX native, allowed zero pressures on 32 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), helping the Longhorns secure a 38-24 victory over the Tigers and advance to face Arizona State.
Overall, Banks Jr. scouting report brings plenty to the table including flexible hips and wide base for a powerful, wide stance. Additionally, foot speed/explosiveness is top-tier. Can move while in a squatted position (low pad level). Great second-level/space blocker. Natural athleticism gives him high zone-blocking potential and really impressive balance for a player 320-plus pounds.
Given right tackle Terrance Steele's struggles and the potential for a cap casualty, acquiring a player like Banks Jr. could enable the Cowboys to move rookie tackle Tyler Guyton to the right side, while providing them with an experienced left tackle who has accumulated 725 snaps on the left side this season alone.
When it comes to the Cowboys, it's always a safe bet to trust the front offices ability to evaluate offensive lineman.
