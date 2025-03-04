Cowboys pick up option of special teams standout before free agency
The Dallas Cowboys have been quite busy on this Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier today, the team agreed to a contract extension with standout defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa who signed a four-year, $80 million deal with $52 million guaranteed.
The move was then followed by restructuring the contract of All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb as well as retaining special teams ace C.J. Goodwin.
Safety Juanyeh Thomas is now the latest name returning to add more firepower on special teams and defensive backfield depth. The 24-year-old exclusive rights free agent revealed to Cowboys team reporter Nicole Hutchinson that he will have his contract option picked up.
The former Georgia Tech product, despite seeing limited action at safety, has been a special teams standout over the past two seasons.
Thomas set up the Cowboys' first touchdown of the 2023 season in his NFL debut, when he blocked a field goal attempt in Week One against the New York Giants that led to the first score of the night in a 40-0 blowout win.
During a Week 12 thriller in the nation's capital, Thomas returned an onside kick with less than 30 seconds to go to help the Cowboys upset the rival Washington Commanders 34-26.
Thomas joined Dallas in 2022, as an undrafted free agent. Over his first three seasons, he has recorded 36 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and a forced fumble.
In 2024, he appeared in 13 games playing 94 snaps on defense and 284 snaps on special teams.
