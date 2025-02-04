Cowboys Country

Cowboys top draft pick grateful for lessons from rocky first season

Tyler Guyton sees his rookie season as a learning experience.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys used a first round pick on Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma this season.

Guyton had some big shoes to fill as he was tasked with replacing Tyron Smith, who was one of the premier left tackles in the NFL. There were times Guyton showed his potential but overall, he struggled as a rookie and was eventually benched in favor of Chuma Edoga.

As is often the case, some were ready to throw the bust label on Guyton, but he knows he’s going to get a chance to prove himself going forward. He’s eager for that opportunity and took to social media to express his desire to learn and grow as a player.

It’s important to remember that Guyton came into the NFL as an unfinished product who had limited experience on the blindside. He was called athletic but raw by scouts, which sums up his first season in the league.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Now, he has to take the experience and grow as a player, which is the exact approach he’s taking.

