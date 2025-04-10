Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown isn’t ‘throwing away’ a Week 1 return
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's brief time in the NFL has showcased his exceptional talent, but the start to his career has undoubtedly faced more challenges than triumphs.
After enduring a torn ACL before his rookie season officially began, Overshown started 13 games in his second year before suffering another career-altering injury, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL.
Still, Overshown hasn't shied away from the spotlight, making an appearance on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, where he discussed Micah Parsons' ongoing contract negotiations, his recovery process, and when he expects to be back in action.
As Overshown works his way back from his gruesome injuries, he remains candid and optimistic about when he will return to the field.
"Nowadays, being young in my career, it's something that you don't want to rush. I'll probably start off on the PUP list, but I'm not throwing away starting off in Week 1. I'm never throwing that out the door. I'm working for it," said Overshown.
Although Overshown isn't ruling out a return in Week 1, Cowboys writer Clarence Hill believes November is a more realistic return date.
After watching Overshown showcase his immense talent, athleticism, and work ethic during his time in the NFL, Cowboys Nation would much rather see Overshown return to full health rather than risk re-injury.
