Cowboys' top NFL Draft fits entering Week 6 include Clemson star CB
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a glaring weakness through the first quarter of the NFL season, and with two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, it would be an obvious target.
Entering Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, the Cowboys will have their eyes on the college football action Saturday with several targets in mind.
When it comes to the secondary, there are a handful of targets who stand out.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to add impact pass-rusher, ball hawk cornerback in NFL mock draft
One potential target, star cornerback Avieon Terrell, will be taking the field in primetime when the Clemson Tigers face the Boston College Eagles.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department shared its list of top draft needs for all 32 teams entering the weekend, with Terrell listed as the top Cowboys fit.
"At this stage, it's worth keeping tabs on a few mid-round options at corner for Dallas, especially Terrell, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell," the article states.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown shares message on reports of his return for Dallas Cowboys
"Clemson's Avieon Terrell is a talented, fluid athlete who constantly attacks the ball at the catch point," defensive backs scout Daniel Harms said. "He has the recovery speed and length to play man-coverage and the eye discipline and route-recognition to succeed in zone."
It will be interesting to see how Shavon Revel and Caelen Carson perform in the secondary when they are healthy, but if there is room for improvement, Terrell would be an intriguing option. Other top fits mentioned were Texas' Malik Muhammad and Chandler Rivers of Duke.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc