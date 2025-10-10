DeMarvion Overshown shares message on reports of his return for Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a long, long injury list as they prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
It feels like the same story, different verse for a franchise that had some of the worst luck this past season when it came to injuries.
One of the players who was caught up in that bad luck was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Last season, Overshown tore his ACL, PCL, and MCL during a season where it seemed like the Cowboys had found their new pass rushing threat.
It wasn't the ideal season for Overshown; however, on Friday, the Cowboys got some good news on the linebacker's future.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are expecting Overshown to return to practice later this month.
That is great news for a team looking to boos their pass rush. Shortly after the news was shared, Overshown shared a message on his X account.
"Matthew 21:22 - And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith," wrote Overshown.
The start of Overshown's career has been derailed by injuries. The 2023 NFL Draft pick has only played in 13 games for the Cowboys. A healthy Overshown could be what this team needs with the exit of Micah Parsons.
