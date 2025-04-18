Cowboys urged to trade back for Big 12 star wide receiver
The Dallas Cowboys will be on the clock with the No. 12 overall pick in next week's draft, but there is reason to believe that the team may decide to trade back later into the round.
Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport believes that the Cowboys could trade back and select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
MORE: Cowboys open up the offense with 'red zone threat' in latest SI mock draft
"The Cowboys do have some fairly glaring needs, including an upgrade at wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb," Davenport writes.
"In their most recent mock draft, the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department has the Cowboys selecting Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 12 overall pick.
"McMillan is a great fit alongside Lamb," Dame Parson said. "He plays all three wide receiver positions/alignments. A physical X-receiver with developmental potential is exactly what the Cowboys need. McMillan runs routes and separates from coverage. The 6'4" target is a ball-winner with outstanding body control, leaping ability and hand strength to make contested catches look routine."
"However, in their latest mock at ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates predicted McMillan, whose stock has slid in the eyes of some, could fall outside the top 20.
"This would be a dream scenario for Jones and the Cowboys: The ability to address one of the team's primary needs while adding some draft capital in a trade."
MORE: NFL analyst reveals who Cowboys may favor between Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden
The last time the Cowboys made a trade back in the first round, they landed linebacker Micah Parsons. That trade worked out pretty well for them in the long run, so if the Cowboys found a way to repeat history, things could improve for Dallas.
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
