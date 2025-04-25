Micah Parsons shuts down holdout talk, ready to battle o-line at camp
The Dallas Cowboys shocked a good majority of Cowboys Nation by drafting Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker in the first round of the NFL Draft.
The draft pick is a clear sign of the culture and philosophy Brian Schottenheimer is trying to establish in Dallas. The team wants high-character players off the field who are mean and physical on it.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to make another shocking pick in Round 2 of NFL draft
Booker certainly fits that philosophy, and Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons hilariously proved it on Bleacher Report’s NFL Draft live reaction show, while also once again stating he will not be holding out of training camp.
During the live reaction show, Micah Parsons said, “I literally might have to do 100 pushups after this because I’ve got to get ready for practices anchoring the pass rush against two beasts. It’s going to be a wild camp.”
MORE: Cowboys war room audio: Coaching staff fired up over Tyler Booker selection
Parsons was then asked, “So you’re showing up to camp?” He confidently responded, “Yeah, I’ll be at camp.”
There’s no greater compliment for Booker than hearing that arguably the best defender in the league is looking to elevate his training just to prepare for him and Tyler Smith.
For Cowboys fans who have yet to get on board with the pick, Parsons calling him a "beast" is sure to boost confidence in the selection.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider