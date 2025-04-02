NFL analyst explains what Cowboys must do at pick No. 12 in NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys know they have a golden opportunity in front of them in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Brian Schottenheimer said as much when he discussed his plans for the 12th overall pick in Round 1. The first-year head coach said they need someone who can be a “game-changer.” That feeling was recently echoed by ESPN’s Ryan Clark, although Clark said they need a game-changer on the offensive side.
Clark said the Cowboys had to work too hard on offense in 2024, especially when Dak Prescott was injured. This put too much pressure on the shoulders of CeeDee Lamb, which is why Clark says they have to get him some help.
"The big thing is, who are you going to add to CeeDee Lamb?" — Clark on ESPN
The former NFL safety says there are several speedy receivers who can help, which would include Matthew Golden, Tetairoa McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka. He says adding one of them in Round 1 is the way to go, while stating their need at running back can be addressed later.
Dallas has done a solid job drafting in recent years with their only huge misses coming when they target a specific need. That said, they’ve also been lights out when selecting wideouts in Round 1.
As tough as it is to go into a draft zeroed in on one position, it’s tough to argue against Clark’s take.
