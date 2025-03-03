NFL Combine standout OT projected to Cowboys in latest 2025 mock draft
Despite standing just 6-foot-3, Missouri Tigers offensive tackle Armand Membou is gaining traction as a potential first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson's post-combine mock draft projects Membou to Dallas with the 12th overall selection, addressing a potential need on the offensive line.
Membou turned heads at the NFL Combine by posting a 4.91-second 40-yard dash, the second-fastest time among offensive linemen as he roared his way to the finish line.
The 332-pound tackle earned Second-team All-SEC honors after starting 12 games at right tackle for Missouri in 2024. Scouts praise his unique combination of athleticism, power and quickness off the edge.
"Armand Membou is just 6-foot-3, and I do not care," Wilson wrote in his analysis. "Membou was one of the most reliable right tackles in college football in 2024."
The athletic lineman has already impressed NFL talent evaluators beyond the measurables. Texas A&M pass rusher Nic Scourton specifically mentioned Membou when asked about his toughest matchups, noting he couldn't tell the tackle was undersized based on their on-field encounter.
The Cowboys' interest makes strategic sense as current right tackle Terrance Steele could become a salary cap casualty. Drafting Membou would provide Dallas with a more economical option while still securing one of the draft's top tackle prospects.
Wilson projects Membou as an immediate NFL starter at right tackle with positional versatility. "Worst case: you have a perennial Pro Bowl guard for the next decade," Wilson concluded.
