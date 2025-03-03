Armand Membou just put up an INSANE 9.82 RAS, with a 4.91 40 at 6’4, 332lbs.



But how’s the tape? Well….



➖ raw, explosive strength

➖ rangey athlete

➖ nasty demeanor

➖ rock solid anchor

➖ gorgeous pass sets



I’d take him 4th overall if I were the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/8KG9K6nabd