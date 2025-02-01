Potential Dallas Cowboys draft target wins major award
With the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff starting to come together, some attention is starting to shift toward the 2025 NFL Draft.
One name that has consistently been linked to the Cowboys is Frisco, Texas native Ashton Jeanty.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up just officially completed his career with Boise State by landing another major award after his record breaking season.
MORE: NFL analyst makes gut punching selection for Cowboys in mock draft
Jeanty, who played high school in Frisco, Texas, previously said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys. He also thinks Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
This season, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' full list of 2025 NFL Draft picks
Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL analyst makes gut punching selection for Cowboys in mock draft
Cam Newton proposes crazy Cowboys tanking plan for Arch Manning, Nick Saban
2 Dallas Cowboys named to ESPN's top 50 free agents list
Dallas Cowboys coaching staff: New era off to strong start
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc