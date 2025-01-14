Deion Sanders gives statement on 'intriguing' Cowboys flirtation
In typical Jerry Jones fashion, the Dallas Cowboys stole the headlines in the NFL world on Monday night after news surfaced that the team had reached out to Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.
There was reportedly mutual interest between the two and Coach Prime is considered a "top candidate," but would he really consider leaving Boulder for Big D?
Coach Prime has since issued a statement to ESPN discussing the reports and acknowdleged he has spoken to the Cowboys owner.
MORE: Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
However, he doesn't sound like a guy who is ready to leave his current job.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing.
"But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
That sounds like Coach Prime is ready to get to work with the Buffs and finish what he started.
As a player, "Neon Deion" was a two-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and eight-time All-Pro. As a coach, he is a two-time SWAC champion and won at every level, compiling a 40-18 record.
Anything is possible with Jerry Jones at the helm, but what you consider Coach Prime's statement and an $8 million buyout, Cowboys fans probably shouldn't hold their breath.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Could Cowboys target College Football Playoff star in NFL Draft?
Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc