Deion Sanders gives statement on 'intriguing' Cowboys flirtation

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has issued a statement after reports that he has discussed the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy with Jerry Jones.

Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In typical Jerry Jones fashion, the Dallas Cowboys stole the headlines in the NFL world on Monday night after news surfaced that the team had reached out to Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.

There was reportedly mutual interest between the two and Coach Prime is considered a "top candidate," but would he really consider leaving Boulder for Big D?

Coach Prime has since issued a statement to ESPN discussing the reports and acknowdleged he has spoken to the Cowboys owner.

However, he doesn't sound like a guy who is ready to leave his current job.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing.

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Colorado football
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

That sounds like Coach Prime is ready to get to work with the Buffs and finish what he started.

Jerry Jones, Deion Sanders, Dallas Cowboys
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

As a player, "Neon Deion" was a two-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and eight-time All-Pro. As a coach, he is a two-time SWAC champion and won at every level, compiling a 40-18 record.

Anything is possible with Jerry Jones at the helm, but what you consider Coach Prime's statement and an $8 million buyout, Cowboys fans probably shouldn't hold their breath.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

