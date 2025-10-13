Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' devastating Week 6 loss
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major setback in Week 6 of the NFL season, falling to the Carolina Panthers after another disastrous display from the defense. Dallas now sits at 2-3-1 on the year.
Dallas' defense has been a clear weakness throughout the first six weeks, with questions about overall talent and Matt Eberflus' often-criticized scheme.
Luckily for Dallas, the team has some extra capital in the 2026 NFL Draft that could overhaul the talent on the roster with two first-round picks. Because of Dallas' struggles, one of those two picks currently sits in the top 15 following Sunday's games.
Unfortunately, the team's second pick, which originally belonged to the Green Bay Packers, sits near the bottom of the first.
If the draft were to be held today, the winless New York Jets would hold the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens would round out the top three.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, would currently be on the clock at No. 12 overall and No. 29 overall.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for Week 7 can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 6 games
- New York Jets (0-6)
- Cleveland (1-5)
- Baltimore (1-5)
- Miami (1-5)
- New Orleans (1-5)
- Tennessee (1-5)
- Cincinnati (2-4)
- Las Vegas (2-4)
- New York Giants (2-4)
- Arizona (2-4)
- Houston (2-3)
- Dallas (2-3-1)
- Carolina (3-3)
- Kansas City (3-3)
- Chicago (2-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 2-2)
- Washington (3-2)
- Minnesota (3-2)
- New England (4-2)
- Denver (4-2)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 4-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (4-2)
- Detroit (4-2)
- Seattle (4-2)
- San Francisco (4-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)
- Philadelphia (4-2)
- Buffalo (4-1)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 3-1-1)
- Pittsburgh (4-1)
- Tampa Bay (5-1)
- Indianapolis (5-1)
