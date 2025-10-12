Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys dropped an excusable game to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. This is the kind of loss that haunts you during a potential postseason race.
Not everything looked dreadful in the loss. Once again, the Cowboys' offense looked like one of the best in the league. However, getting a meaningful defensive stop is just wishful thinking.
But if you're looking for a glimmer of hope from the loss, the Cowboys made some plays that the fans can be happy about.
Here are the best highlights from the Cowboys' Week 6 loss.
Pass & Catch
The brightest star in Week 6 was wide receiver George Pickens. His lone touchdown reception was an absolute dime from Dak Prescott. This connection is going to be just fine.
A Sack
The Cowboys' defense may be the butt of most jokes, but linebacker Marist Liufau recorded a nice sack on Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. However, if you're looking for more defensive highlights, you may need to go somewhere else.
The Connection
Prescott and tight end Jake Ferguson go together like peanut butter and jelly. The duo connected on a beautiful touchdown reception as Prescott continues his MVP-level season.
Fullbacks Are Alive
Let's end these highlights with something a lot of fans have never seen from the Cowboys: A fullback touchdown reception. Prescott has weapons all over the field, and Hunter Luepke continues to prove to be a dynamic weapon.
