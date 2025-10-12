Cowboys Country

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys fall to the Carolina Panthers in a brutal Week 6 performance. Here are the biggest takeaways from the loss.

Tyler Reed

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball while getting pressured by Dallas Cowboys.
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball while getting pressured by Dallas Cowboys. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a brutal loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. This was a game that the Cowboys needed to get before a date with the Washington Commanders.

So, what went wrong? A lot. But some things also went right. Here are the three biggest takeaways in the Cowboys' Week 6 loss.

Forgot To Buckle Up

Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle told the team earlier last week that the defense better buckle up for his performance in Week 6.

Well, the Cowboys forgot to buckle up. Dowdle ran all over the Dallas defense, proving that this unit is far from being good.

Elite Pickens

If you're looking for a glass-half-full moment from the Week 6 performance, it's the play of wide receiver George Pickens.

Without CeeDee Lamb, Pickens has been everything this offense needed and more. Pickens finished the game with 168 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

Lost Running Game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands the ball to running back Javonte Williams.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands the ball to running back Javonte Williams. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Dowdle would have his career game when the Cowboys' running game looked completely lost. Javonte Williams finished with just 29 yards rushing, while rookie Jaydon Blue made zero impact on his three carries.

This team has major issues, and showed everyone one of them in the worst possible moments in this loss.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

