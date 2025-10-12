3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a brutal loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. This was a game that the Cowboys needed to get before a date with the Washington Commanders.
So, what went wrong? A lot. But some things also went right. Here are the three biggest takeaways in the Cowboys' Week 6 loss.
Forgot To Buckle Up
Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle told the team earlier last week that the defense better buckle up for his performance in Week 6.
Well, the Cowboys forgot to buckle up. Dowdle ran all over the Dallas defense, proving that this unit is far from being good.
Elite Pickens
If you're looking for a glass-half-full moment from the Week 6 performance, it's the play of wide receiver George Pickens.
Without CeeDee Lamb, Pickens has been everything this offense needed and more. Pickens finished the game with 168 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.
Lost Running Game
Dowdle would have his career game when the Cowboys' running game looked completely lost. Javonte Williams finished with just 29 yards rushing, while rookie Jaydon Blue made zero impact on his three carries.
This team has major issues, and showed everyone one of them in the worst possible moments in this loss.
