Cowboys' mock draft lands Micah Parsons replacement, 'big-bodied' WR
As the NFL world prepares for Week 5 of the season to kick off on Thursday night, the draftnik community is keeping its focus forward and eyeing the 2026 NFL Draft. For the Dallas Cowboys, this year's draft brings some added intrigue with two first-round picks.
With one month of the season in the books, The Athletic dropped a new mock draft to give fans an idea of what the team could be looking for when the spring rolls around.
For Dallas, there are some obvious needs, but now we know which college football prospects Cowboys Nation should be keeping an eye on.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has the Cowboys using their first of two first-round picks, No. 9 overall, to target a potential Micah Parsons replacement in the form of Auburn Tigers edge rusher Keldric Faulk, who is a freakishly athletic and physical prospect.
"Faulk, who can line up anywhere from zero- to nine-tech while maintaining above-average coverage range," Baumgardner writes. "A young junior (he turned 20 on Sept. 7), Faulk isn’t the most polished pass rusher just yet. But he’s been productive since his true freshman season and is off to another strong start, including seven pressures versus Oklahoma."
There is no denying the Cowboys pass rush has left a lot to be desired since Parsons' departure, so Faulk would be bring great potential to the position.
With the second first-round pick, the Cowboys shift their attention to the offensive side of the ball by snagging Washington Huskies star wide receiver Denzel Boston, who stands 6-foot-4, with the No. 26 overall pick.
"A big-bodied outside weapon with a bunch of wiggle, Boston has made at least five catches in three of Washington’s four games," the article states. "He’s a gigantic target with power and great ball skills. He’ll give off a few Puka Nacua vibes to those watching closely."
Throughout his college career, Boston has hauled in 89 catches for 1,175 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Dallas has CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, but there is no guarantee Pickens will be re-signed in the offseason. Even if the Cowboys keep their top two targets, adding another huge redzone threat would be a boost to the offense.
2026 NFL Draft details
Dallas Cowboys draft needs: CB, EDGE, DT, LB, RB, WR
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
