Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas

Jerry Jones took a second loss after the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Carolina Panthers.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys Owner and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys Owner and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had a tough outing in Week 6 of the NFL season, losing to the Carolina Panthers on a last-second field goal.

It was a frustrating game once again for Dallas, who couldn’t stop former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. The veteran back, who ran for more than 1,000 yards for Dallas in 2024, gained 183 yards on the ground and added another 56 through the air.

Before the game, Dowdle made it clear he was out for revenge, saying the Cowboys better “buckle up.” Jones responded with humor before the game, saying he couldn’t even get guys on the field because they were “shaking so bad.”

Dowdle made Jones eat his words, even saying the defense “wasn’t buckled up” after he ran wild on them. As for Jones, he refused to speak after his team’s ridiculous performance.

If he was frustrated enough to avoid his favorite pastime, talking, then Jones might really lose it if he drives past the Dilworth Grille in North Carolina where they took a shot at Jones on their letter sign.

Dowdle wasn’t offered a new contract in Dallas this offseason, and signed with the Panthers. The Cowboys went with Javonte Williams, who had been stellar this season but wasn’t a factor this weekend. Williams had just 29 yards on 13 attempts in the loss.

Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle runs with the ball while getting pressured by Dallas Cowboys LB Shemar James.
Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle runs with the ball while getting pressured by Dallas Cowboys LB Shemar James. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
