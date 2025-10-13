Brian Schottenheimer gets brutally honest about Cowboys 'hurting' locker room
It was just a week ago that the Dallas Cowboys were celebrating a Victory Monday and riding high with momentum to kick off October, but this weekend, that all came to a screeching halt.
The Cowboys' defense took another major step backward and allowed former running back Rico Dowdle to run wild and lead the Carolina Panthers to a narrow 30-27 win.
Dallas' defense was unable to string together any stops, giving the Panthers every chance to drive down the field in the final minutes before kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Following the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media about the mood in the locker room after the disappointing loss, and was honest that he and his players are "hurting" after the setback.
“That locker room is hurting. I’m hurting,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “You don’t point fingers. You look at the film. We’re going to see it. It’s going to jump off the film at us, the things that we didn’t do well. We’ll get them fixed.
"I don’t worry about this team starting to point fingers in any way, shape or form.”
It's encouraging to know that Schottenheimer and the players are taking the loss hard and will take the necessary steps to improve and learn from the mistakes on Sunday afternoon. Schottenheimer is also making sure that every takes accountability.
We'll have to see how the team bounces back next weekend when it welcomes the division rival Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
