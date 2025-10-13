Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer gets brutally honest about Cowboys 'hurting' locker room

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer got honest about the mood in the team's locker room following the disappointing Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
It was just a week ago that the Dallas Cowboys were celebrating a Victory Monday and riding high with momentum to kick off October, but this weekend, that all came to a screeching halt.

The Cowboys' defense took another major step backward and allowed former running back Rico Dowdle to run wild and lead the Carolina Panthers to a narrow 30-27 win.

Dallas' defense was unable to string together any stops, giving the Panthers every chance to drive down the field in the final minutes before kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Following the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media about the mood in the locker room after the disappointing loss, and was honest that he and his players are "hurting" after the setback.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Carolina Panth
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

That locker room is hurting. I’m hurting,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “You don’t point fingers. You look at the film. We’re going to see it. It’s going to jump off the film at us, the things that we didn’t do well. We’ll get them fixed.

"I don’t worry about this team starting to point fingers in any way, shape or form.”

It's encouraging to know that Schottenheimer and the players are taking the loss hard and will take the necessary steps to improve and learn from the mistakes on Sunday afternoon. Schottenheimer is also making sure that every takes accountability.

We'll have to see how the team bounces back next weekend when it welcomes the division rival Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

