2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 6 of the NFL season riding high after a dominant win over the New York Jets a week ago and were slight favorites on the road, but the Carolina Panthers had other plans.
Dallas failed to "buckle up" for the NFC clash, and former running back Rico Dowdle had a field day as the Cowboys' defense could not get a stop when the team needed it the most.
Ultimately, the Cowboys fell to the Panthers, 30-27, with Carolina booting a game-winning field goal as time expired.
There wasn't much to be happy with for the Cowboys, outside of more outstanding quarterback play from Dak Prescott, but let's do our best to take a look at the biggest winners and losers from Sunday afternoon.
Loser: Matt Eberflus
Few things have been worse this season than Matt Eberflus' defense, which is giving up 30 points per game and letting an MVP-level performance from Prescott go to waste. The defensive scheme is simply not working, and players have looked lost through the first six weeks of the season.
It seem harsh, but Brian Schottenheimer has a big decision to make on whether keeping Eberflus on the staff is the right move for the team's future success.
Winner: George Pickens
If there has been one bright spot outside of Prescott over the past few weeks, it has been star wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens put together another standout performance, hauling in nine catches for 168 yards and a touchdown.
The more Pickens excels in CeeDee Lamb's absence, the bigger his offseason payday is getting. Let's just hope he isn't going to be too expensive for the Cowboys to retain.
Loser: Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones let Rico Dowdle walk in the offseason, and the Cowboys' former leading rusher made Dallas pay in a big way on Sunday afternoon. Dowdle ran wild and found success running and receiving all over the Cowboys' miserable defense.
Dowdle finished the game with 183 rushing yards, while adding four catches for 56 yards and a score.
Winner: Shemar James
There isn't much for the Cowboys defense to be proud of, but if you had to pinpoint one bright spot, it has been rookie linebacker Shemar James. Since entering the lineup, the fifth-round pick has been a tackling machine.
James once again led the Cowboys' defense in tackles, recording 11 (6 solo) on the afternoon, solidifying his spot in the rotation. After the past few weeks, James should remain the starter, even when Jack Sanborn is healthy enough to return.
Loser: Donovan Wilson
Another week, another blown coverage by Donovan Wilson which resulted in a touchdown. Wilson was lost in coverage during the second half, which led to a touchdown pass to a wide open Tetairoa McMillan in the fourth quarter.
It was the final touchdown of the game for the Panthers and had the Cowboys fighting from behind for the rest of the game.
