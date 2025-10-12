Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team
It’s not often you can point to one play as the lone deciding factor in a game, but that might have been the case on a key fourth down in the Dallas Cowboys Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas struggled all day on defense and made a key stop on third down late in the game, although Trevon Diggs did get away with a pass interference. Still, it was fourth-and-four from the Dallas 40 with 2:31 left to play in a 27-27 game.
If the Cowboys defense got the stop, they would have set the offense up for the win. It was a high stakes play that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus completely bungled.
The Dallas defensive coordinator called a defensive play that had DaRon Bland line up eight yards away from Hunter Renfrow, and he was backpedaling to start the play. That left him wide open for a seven-yard gain and a fresh set of downs.
From there, Carolina killed the clock and won the game 30-27. Now, it’s fair to ask how much longer fans have to endure Eberflus as the defensive coordinator.
If history is any indicator, they’re likely stuck with him all year.
Dallas hasn’t made a change at defensive coordinator in-season since Paul Pasqualoni in 2010. Even then, he wasn’t technically fired. Instead, Jerry Jones fired head coach Wade Phillips and took play-calling duties from Pasqualoni, while promoting Jason Garrett from offensive coordinator to head coach.
Pasqualoni was replaced by Brian Stewart, who called plays for the defense the rest of the season.
Eberflus has failed to improve this season, but he’s probably going to be given the rest of the season to try and get things corrected.
