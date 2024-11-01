Jerry Jones teases potential Cowboys trade deadline activity
The NFL trade deadline is approaching with teams being allowed to make trades until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Throughout the first several weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys made it sound as if they had no intentions of making any moves.
Perhaps their struggles during their past two games opened their eyes because the front office suddenly sounds more open-minded. Stephen Jones recently said they will pay attention "if the right deal pops up." Now, his father has shared a similar sentiment.
MORE: Brandon Aubrey recalls 'oh sh--' moment when chosen for jury duty
While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he might make a move if he sees something he likes. He added that they "look for all the meat on the bone that can improve our team."
These comments are a long way from being "all-in," which Jones claimed the team was during the offseason. That proved to be a lie since they did nearly nothing to improve their roster.
That's why it's hard to believe they will actively pursure anything.
Instead, the Joneses are more likely to sit on their hands and wait to see if anyone calls with an offer that's too good to pass up. When no one offers a fix for their running game in exchange for a late-round pick or a free tour of AT&T Stadium, they'll just claim nothing made sense for them right now.
Then, they can go back to blaming Mike McCarthy, who will be the one who suffers most for their inactivity.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Week 9
Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Wednesday, October 30
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up