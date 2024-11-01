Jerry Jones 'did not anticipate' the Cowboys having a challenging season
Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones are excellent when it comes to creating word salads without much substance. Every now and then, however, they say something really surprising. The elder Jones did that on Friday while discussing the struggles the Dallas Cowboys have had in 2024.
While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he didn't "anticipate the challenges that we're having with this team."
He added that it was a plus they managed to win three games, considering their inability to protect the football on offense, and take it away on defense.
The infuriating part of his statement is the way Jones was defiant when anyone tried to mention the Cowboys would have these challenges during the offseason.
Jones was told throughout the offseason they needed a plan to replace all their outgoing free agents, but he said they would be fine. He was also questioned about their lack of talent at running back, but he claimed Ezekiel Elliott was still a franchise back despite the fact that his tape showed the opposite.
He then made sure we all knew what a wise investment he made in 1989 when he purchased the team, as if this gave him a "Get out of Jail Free" card to use whenever he makes a bad decision.
What's worse, is that Jones had the audacity to lash out at radio hosts following their blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, saying the people "with the microphones" couldn't fix the team. Even though those people "with the microphones" saw what he couldn't — a roster that was far worse than the one that won 12 games in 2023.
Sitting at 3-4, Dallas isn't out of contention, but they might as well be, especially if Jones is just now starting to realize there's a problem.
