Brandon Aubrey recalls 'oh sh--' moment when chosen for jury duty
Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey has been the team's most consistent and effective offensive weapon this season.
So, when he appeared on the team's practice report during Week 8 as a "DNP," fans were scrambling to find answers. Ultimately, Aubrey missed practice because he was selected for jury duty in a felony case, but he did not miss the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Aubrey was putting in the extra work at night after his jury duties were complete for the day and eventually boarded the team's charter flight to the Bay Area
MORE: Brandon Aubrey can't be slowed down; not even by the law
While Cowboys fans were surprised to see Aubrey's listing and reason on the practice report, Aubrey was equally as surprised he was chosen.
Aubrey revealed that he, and others who work in law positions, never thought he'd get chosen for the jury
"I pushed it back, and when I called to push it back a second time, they didn't allow it, and it slipped through the cracks until it was too late" Aubrey said. “… It was definitely an ‘oh shit’ moment. I have a DA sister-in-law, and she said, ‘They will never pick you with your public figure status.’
"I disclosed that I had a sister-in-law who was in the DA's office in Dallas, and my brother's a lawyer. So, I was just kind of told I wouldn't be picked, so I just sat there, and I didn't really say much. I was definitely surprised when he picked me."
Aubrey carries the team offense on his back and that's how he's being treated as a local legend? Unthinkable.
MORE: Potential Cowboys trade would cause the fanbase to believe once again
Last season, Aubrey was the NFL's leading scorer with 157 points.
Entering Week 9, Aubrey ranks tied for sixth in the NFL in scoring with 66 points in seven games. Aubrey is 18-of-20 on field goals with a long of 65-yards this season and 10-of-10 on extra points.
Having him on the field has been crucial to the Cowboys' offensive success.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Week 9
Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Wednesday, October 30
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up