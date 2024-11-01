Cowboys Country

Brandon Aubrey recalls 'oh sh--' moment when chosen for jury duty

Brandon Aubrey missed practice during Week 8 after being selected for jury duty in a felony case, and he's now relecting on the "oh sh--" moment of being chosen.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey gets set to kick a PAT against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey gets set to kick a PAT against the Green Bay Packers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey has been the team's most consistent and effective offensive weapon this season.

So, when he appeared on the team's practice report during Week 8 as a "DNP," fans were scrambling to find answers. Ultimately, Aubrey missed practice because he was selected for jury duty in a felony case, but he did not miss the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Aubrey was putting in the extra work at night after his jury duties were complete for the day and eventually boarded the team's charter flight to the Bay Area

While Cowboys fans were surprised to see Aubrey's listing and reason on the practice report, Aubrey was equally as surprised he was chosen.

Aubrey revealed that he, and others who work in law positions, never thought he'd get chosen for the jury

"I pushed it back, and when I called to push it back a second time, they didn't allow it, and it slipped through the cracks until it was too late" Aubrey said. “… It was definitely an ‘oh shit’ moment. I have a DA sister-in-law, and she said, ‘They will never pick you with your public figure status.’

Brandon Aubrey,, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey attempts a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"I disclosed that I had a sister-in-law who was in the DA's office in Dallas, and my brother's a lawyer. So, I was just kind of told I wouldn't be picked, so I just sat there, and I didn't really say much. I was definitely surprised when he picked me."

Aubrey carries the team offense on his back and that's how he's being treated as a local legend? Unthinkable.

Last season, Aubrey was the NFL's leading scorer with 157 points.

Entering Week 9, Aubrey ranks tied for sixth in the NFL in scoring with 66 points in seven games. Aubrey is 18-of-20 on field goals with a long of 65-yards this season and 10-of-10 on extra points.

Having him on the field has been crucial to the Cowboys' offensive success.

