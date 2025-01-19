Cowboys not expected to retain respected assistant coach
For years, the Dallas Cowboys secondary was a weak spot regardless of who suited up. They struggled to make key stops and interceptions felt like an impossibility.
Over the past four seasons, that's changed dramatically. It started with the arrival of Dan Quinn, who took over as the defensive coordinator in 2021, but he didn't do it alone.
Al Harris, who joined the staff in 2020 when Mike McCarthy was hired, was praised for the work he did with the defense. He even kept them competitive in 2024 despite several injuries suffered by stars like DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs.
Unfortunately, it appears he's not in the plans to return in 2025. According to Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan, Harris' return is unlikely.
While it makes sense to give whoever they choose as their next coach a fresh start, it's also a reminder of how unorthodox the methods of Jerry Jones are.
Jones is reportedly eyeing Jason Witten for a role, wanting to groom him as a potential head coach — much in the way he did with Jason Garrett in 2007. Unlike Garrett, Witten has no prior coaching experience in the NFL, making this one even more confusing.
That means Jones is more than willing to rock the boat the same way he did for Wade Phillips to bring in a high school coach. But has no plans to try and convince a new coach to work with Harris, who was so sought after that they had to make him the assistant head coach last season to keep him from leaving.
We don't know where Dallas will land when the coaching carousel stops, but it's sure to be a ride we won't forget any time soon.
