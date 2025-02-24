2 Dallas Cowboys named to 2025 NFL All-Free Agent Team
The 2025 NFL free agency period looms large for the Dallas Cowboys. A total of 22 players will hit the open market as unrestricted free agents. The team's salary cap constraints limit its retention options.
Two players earned spots on CBS Sports' 2025 NFL All-Free Agent Team, including one widely considered essential to re-sign.
Here's a closer look at these two key players.
DT Osa Odighizuwa
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is a top priority free agent that Dallas must retain in the middle of its defense.
Last season, the former 2021 second-round pick enjoyed a breakout year recording career highs in sacks (4.5), tackles (47), and pressures (33).
For the Cowboys, retaining their 6-foot-2, 280-pound interior defensive lineman is paramount. His departure would leave a critical void on defense, particularly with Mazi Smith's production falling short of expectations.
P Bryan Anger
As Rich Eisen famously once said, "Punters are people too."
Since joining Dallas in 2021, Anger has been a key special teams weapon, earning two All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections (2021, 2023).
Anger has twice finished in the top 12 for punts inside the 20 (2021 and 2022) and ranked in the top 10 for punt yard average in three of the last four seasons.
Since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2012, Anger has landed 324 punts inside the 20, second only to Johnny Hekker.
