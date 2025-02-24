Cowboys, Osa Odighizuwa contract negotiations take positive step
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with plenty of potential shakeups on the horizon. 25 players, including several key starters, are set to hit free agency and Dallas can ill-afford to experience a mass exodus.
Breakout star Osa Odighizuwa is among the league's best defensive tackles and one of Dallas' biggest priorities entering the offseason, with former first-round pick Mazi Smith as the lone proven identity behind him on the roster.
If Odighizuwa were to leave, defensive tackle would be a glaring weakness on the roster.
MORE: Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Luckily for Cowboys Nation, progress is being made.
According to The Dallas Morning News, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones says the team has begun contract negotiations with Odighizuwa.
"We have had negotiations with Osa," Jones said. "I just think Osa is a really good football player.
"He’s an important piece."
MORE: When is the 2025 NFL Combine? Key dates Cowboys fans need to know
Jones also noted the Cowboys "haven't ruled out using" the franchise or transition tag on Odighizuwa. The franchise tag number would be $23.5 million, while the transition tag carries an $18.9 million figure.
It's pricey, but the Cowboys need to do everything they can to retain Odighizuwa, especially if hitting the open market leaves him open to being sniped by a division rival like the Washington Commanders.
There are a lot of big decisions that need to be made over the coming weeks, and Dallas will have time to comb through the details this week in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.
