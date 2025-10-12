Jerry Jones trolls Panthers over Rico Dowdle pre-game comments

Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones trolled the Carolina Panthers ahead of the team's Week 6 kickoff over former RB Rico Dowdle's comments.

Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had a middle finger salute for opposing fans, and this week, he brought the jokes.

Jones was on the field prior to the team's Week 6 kickoff against the Carolina Panthers when he was asked about comments made by former running back Rico Dowdle, the team's leading rusher a year ago.

Dowdle sent out a warning to his former team, telling the Cowboys to "buckle up" ahead of Sunday afternoon's game.

When Jerry was asked about the comments prior to kickoff, he mocked Dowdle's comments.

"I can't even get our guys to come to the field they're shaking so bad," he joked.

Well played, Jerry.

Dallas has a favorable matchup on Sunday afternoon, entering the game as 2.5-point favorites.

While Dallas is short-handed and dealing with a number of injuries, Jerry seems to be confident that his team will be able to come out on top.

