Jerry Jones trolls Panthers over Rico Dowdle pre-game comments
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had a middle finger salute for opposing fans, and this week, he brought the jokes.
Jones was on the field prior to the team's Week 6 kickoff against the Carolina Panthers when he was asked about comments made by former running back Rico Dowdle, the team's leading rusher a year ago.
Dowdle sent out a warning to his former team, telling the Cowboys to "buckle up" ahead of Sunday afternoon's game.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys star shown love from ex-teammates before Panthers game
When Jerry was asked about the comments prior to kickoff, he mocked Dowdle's comments.
"I can't even get our guys to come to the field they're shaking so bad," he joked.
Well played, Jerry.
MORE: Cowboys' Marist Liufau gets into a dust-up with Panthers staffer before game
Dallas has a favorable matchup on Sunday afternoon, entering the game as 2.5-point favorites.
While Dallas is short-handed and dealing with a number of injuries, Jerry seems to be confident that his team will be able to come out on top.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc