Ex-Cowboys leading rusher gives bulletin board material ahead of Week 6 revenge game
The Dallas Cowboys will be making the trek to Charlotte this weekend for a meeting with the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the NFL season.
When the Cowboys take the field, they will be facing off against a familiar face: Rico Dowdle, the team's leading rusher in 2024.
Dowdle is coming off a stellar performance in Week 5, leading the Panthers to a victory over the Miami Dolphins with 206 rushing yards and one touchdown.
MORE: Former Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle ready for revenge game after career-high outing
Prior to playing against his former team, Dowdle has been providing bulletin board material for the Cowboys' defense.
Dowdle warned the Cowboys that they better "buckle up" for the Week 6 clash, and now he's doubling down.
"They gotta buckle up. Stand on that," Dowdle said, via The Athletic. "That was just meaning it’s going to be a very physical game from my end. I just take pride in that. Buckle the chin straps up tight, and I will be coming."
MORE: Kay Adams shares unbelievable stat on Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' start to season
Dowdle's former college coach, Will Muschamp at South Carolina, added even more fuel to the fire with a wild quote about Dowdle's running style.
"He doesn’t give you anything soft to hit. He’s got a really good pad level. He raises his knees high in the run. So when he’s coming at you, there’s nothing soft," Muschamp said. "All you’re gonna see is a facemask, shoulder pads and knee pads. He’s a bowling ball of butcher knives coming at ya."
Life after Rico Dowdle
This season, Dowdle has rushed for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries. Last season in Dallas, Dowdle rushed 235 times for 1,079 yards, and two scores.
Dallas has been doing just fine at the running back position; however, with free agent signing Javonte Williams ranking third in the league in rushing yards (447) and second with five touchdowns, a career-high.
We'll see who gets the upperhand in Week 6 when the two teams face off on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
