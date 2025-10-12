Dak Prescott passes Cowboys legend Troy Aikman in major career stat vs Panthers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been having a career year. The leader of the Cowboys' offense has been on an MVP level since the start of the season.
However, if you ask Prescott about his season numbers, you will see the humble leader that many fans take for granted.
MORE: Jerry Jones trolls Panthers over Rico Dowdle pre-game comments
Prescott has never been one to talk about his career accolades openly, but on Sunday, the Dallas quarterback moved up the ladder in the franchise's history books.
In the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers, Prescott moved into second place in career passing yards with the Cowboys.
The number that made him the sole leader of second place was 32.947 yards. In grabbing the second spot, Prescott would surpass Troy Aikman for the position.
Prescott has continued to say that championships are more important than career accolades. However, Aikman is one player in NFL history who can brag about having both.
MORE: Cowboys' Marist Liufau gets into a dust-up with Panthers staffer before game
Aikman won three Super Bowls while leading the offense in Dallas. The Pro Football Hall of Famer would end his career as being known as the greatest quarterback in Cowboys history.
Now, Prescott is hoping to have just a percentage of the postseason success Aikman had in his career. This season, Prescott has proved he has what it takes to deliver for this fanbase.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc