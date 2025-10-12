Cowboys Country

Cowboys legend rips miserable defense after more blown coverages

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin had some harsh words for the team's defense as it struggled against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Josh Sanchez

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches the ball for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches the ball for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Throughout the first five weeks of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a sore spot and difficult to watch. In Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, it was more of the same story.

The Cowboys' defense struggled once again and was getting shredded in every aspect of the game.

Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle was having a field day, while wide receivers were running free as the blown coverages continued to be an issue.

MORE: Dak Prescott passes Cowboys legend Troy Aikman in major career stat vs Panthers

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was watching the game and couldn't help but to share his thoughts on the miserable performance.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Irvin couldn't believe how often Bryce Young had wide open receivers to target.

"I have never seen an NFL defense with so many people running WIDE OPEN," Irvin wrote, while tagging the official Cowboys X account.

MORE: Jerry Jones trolls Panthers over Rico Dowdle pre-game comments

Luckily, the Cowboys' offense has been doing its part and keeping the Cowboys in the game, with the Dak Prescott to George Pickens connection coming through in a big way.

Time is running out and the game is tied at 27 with 6:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, so hopefully the defense will be able to avoid giving up any more big plays as time winds down.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers

Dallas Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Betting odds, preview

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6

Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News