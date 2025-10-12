Cowboys legend rips miserable defense after more blown coverages
Throughout the first five weeks of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a sore spot and difficult to watch. In Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, it was more of the same story.
The Cowboys' defense struggled once again and was getting shredded in every aspect of the game.
Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle was having a field day, while wide receivers were running free as the blown coverages continued to be an issue.
MORE: Dak Prescott passes Cowboys legend Troy Aikman in major career stat vs Panthers
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was watching the game and couldn't help but to share his thoughts on the miserable performance.
Irvin couldn't believe how often Bryce Young had wide open receivers to target.
"I have never seen an NFL defense with so many people running WIDE OPEN," Irvin wrote, while tagging the official Cowboys X account.
MORE: Jerry Jones trolls Panthers over Rico Dowdle pre-game comments
Luckily, the Cowboys' offense has been doing its part and keeping the Cowboys in the game, with the Dak Prescott to George Pickens connection coming through in a big way.
Time is running out and the game is tied at 27 with 6:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, so hopefully the defense will be able to avoid giving up any more big plays as time winds down.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc