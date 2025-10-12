Cowboys' Marist Liufau gets into a dust-up with Panthers staffer before game
The action is underway for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The team is on the road with hopes of winning their second straight game of the season against the Carolina Panthers.
Many probably wouldn't expect things to get chippy between these two teams; however, comments made by former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle earlier this week may have changed that.
MORE: Hall of Famer says 'watch out for Cowboys' as Dallas prepares for Week 6
Dowdle mentioned that the Cowboys' defense may want to "buckle up" for this game, and it appears the unit heard those comments.
Before the game, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau got into a dust-up with someone on the staff with the Panthers.
According to Watkins' tweet, Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman was also involved in the pregame scuffle.
It may have just been a little moment to get the juices flowing prior to kickoff. During pregame workouts, Dowdle was greeted by some former teammates in moments that appeared to be all love.
However, things are different after the game begins. Dowdle is no longer a member of the Cowboys, and it appears this defense wants to set the tone earlier.
MORE: Former Cowboys first round pick is nearing end of journey with franchise
Game Update
After a solid opening drive by the Panthers, the Cowboys used the bend-don't-break mentality to hold Carolina to a field goal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' final injury report for Week 6 confirms 4 starters out vs Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc