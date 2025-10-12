Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Marist Liufau gets into a dust-up with Panthers staffer before game

A Dallas Cowboys second-year linebacker gets into a little bit of a dust-up with a Carolina Panthers staffer before the start of the game.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The action is underway for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The team is on the road with hopes of winning their second straight game of the season against the Carolina Panthers.

Many probably wouldn't expect things to get chippy between these two teams; however, comments made by former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle earlier this week may have changed that.

Dowdle mentioned that the Cowboys' defense may want to "buckle up" for this game, and it appears the unit heard those comments.

Before the game, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau got into a dust-up with someone on the staff with the Panthers.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to Watkins' tweet, Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman was also involved in the pregame scuffle.

It may have just been a little moment to get the juices flowing prior to kickoff. During pregame workouts, Dowdle was greeted by some former teammates in moments that appeared to be all love.

However, things are different after the game begins. Dowdle is no longer a member of the Cowboys, and it appears this defense wants to set the tone earlier.

Game Update

After a solid opening drive by the Panthers, the Cowboys used the bend-don't-break mentality to hold Carolina to a field goal.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

