When will Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer speak to media at NFL Combine?
The new Dallas Cowboys coaching staff spent time speaking to the media last week, shedding some light on their plans for the 2025 NFL season and sharing what they will bring with their approach to their respective areas of expertise.
This week, head coach Brian Schottenheimer will be making his first appearance in front of the national media when he takes the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
But when will Schottenheimer face the media?
MORE: 3 linebackers the Cowboys can’t afford to miss at the 2025 NFL Combine
The NFL released its full list of media availability for head coaches and front offices across the league, with Schottenheimer set to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27.
Schottenheimer is the only NFL personnel member scheduled to speak on Thursday, while the rest will speak on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.
It will be interesting to see what questions the national media will have for Schottenheimer and how he fields questions on the big stage.
A total of 329 NFL Draft prospects will make their way to Indianapolis for the combine beginning on Monday, February 24 for their pre-exams, orientation, and team interviews. On Tuesday, February 25, players will undergo their medical exams and continue team interviews.
On-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has hosted the combine since 1987, begin on Thursday, February 27, with defensive linemen and linebackers.
Defensive backs and tight ends take the field Friday; quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs will work out on Saturday; and offensive linemen wrap things up on Sunday, March 2.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 must-scout defensive tackles for the Cowboys at the 2025 NFL Combine
Cowboys pick Zack Martin replacement, RB of future in 3-round mock
Cowboys blockbuster trade idea ships Micah Parsons to Bills for star RB & more
3 linebackers the Cowboys can’t afford to miss at the 2025 NFL Combine
5 NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys could sign to replace Zack Martin
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries