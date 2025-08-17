Cowboys fans shouldn't panic after team's second sloppy preseason performance
The Dallas Cowboys were once again bested in preseason action as the Baltimore Ravens earned the 31-13 victory in Saturday's preseason action.
Once again, the glaring weaknesses of depth on the Cowboys roster shone bright on the biggest stage.
MORE: Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
However, a second straight disappointing preseason performance shouldn't be enough for the fanbase to go into full meltdown mode.
After the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer even ensured fans that pushing the panic button is not the right move at the moment.
The preseason is not going to be any indication of what this team will look like during the regular season. Also, not all was lost in the performance against the Ravens.
It was great to see rookie guard Tyler Booker in action, and linebacker Marist Liufau's star continues to grow brighter every time he steps on the field.
But it cannot be denied that the weaknesses of this team have been highlighted in their first two preseason games.
MORE: Cowboys injury report after loss to Ravens in second preseason game
The run defense is going to be a problem once again this season, and counting on players like Mazi Smith to be the player the franchise hoped for is no longer a realistic dream.
Still, counting this team out in August doesn't make sense. Let's wait until we see them at full force before making any judgments.
