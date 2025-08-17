Cowboys Country

Cowboys fans shouldn't panic after team's second sloppy preseason performance

Dallas Cowboys fans have no reason to panic after another sloppy performance from the team in preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shakes hands with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shakes hands with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were once again bested in preseason action as the Baltimore Ravens earned the 31-13 victory in Saturday's preseason action.

Once again, the glaring weaknesses of depth on the Cowboys roster shone bright on the biggest stage.

However, a second straight disappointing preseason performance shouldn't be enough for the fanbase to go into full meltdown mode.

After the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer even ensured fans that pushing the panic button is not the right move at the moment.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The preseason is not going to be any indication of what this team will look like during the regular season. Also, not all was lost in the performance against the Ravens.

It was great to see rookie guard Tyler Booker in action, and linebacker Marist Liufau's star continues to grow brighter every time he steps on the field.

But it cannot be denied that the weaknesses of this team have been highlighted in their first two preseason games.

The run defense is going to be a problem once again this season, and counting on players like Mazi Smith to be the player the franchise hoped for is no longer a realistic dream.

Still, counting this team out in August doesn't make sense. Let's wait until we see them at full force before making any judgments.

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop kicks the ball during the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop kicks the ball during the game against the Dallas Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

