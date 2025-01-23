Cowboys Country

Here are the dates for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly upon us, but that doesn't stop the train of thought from thinking about 2026.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft.
Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft. / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will have the 12th selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the team still needs to iron out a few details before getting there.

It seems the franchise is nearing a decision on who the next head coach will be for the franchise. When that decision is made, it will be time to focus on the draft.

MORE: Cowboys fans throwing in the towel before new HC is announced

With the 2025 draft soon becoming all that will be discussed, the league is announcing the time and place for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will host the 2026 NFL Draft. The draft will take place on April 23rd and last until the 25th.

The league's decision to take the draft to different cities each year has proven to be one of the best moves they have made.

This year, the draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the 2024 NFL Draft was electric from start to finish in Detroit, Michigan.

NFL Draf
A yard sign advertising home rental availability for the 2025 NFL Draft / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a good chance that towns like Green Bay or Pittsburgh will never host a Super Bowl. So, getting to host a draft is going to be as good as it gets.

However, some cities will get the opportunity to host both, as the Cowboys got the chance to host the draft back in 2018—a draft where the team selected Leighton Vander Esch with their first selection.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys

7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships

Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason

These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships

Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News