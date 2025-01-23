Here are the dates for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh
The Dallas Cowboys will have the 12th selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the team still needs to iron out a few details before getting there.
It seems the franchise is nearing a decision on who the next head coach will be for the franchise. When that decision is made, it will be time to focus on the draft.
MORE: Cowboys fans throwing in the towel before new HC is announced
With the 2025 draft soon becoming all that will be discussed, the league is announcing the time and place for the 2026 NFL Draft.
The city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will host the 2026 NFL Draft. The draft will take place on April 23rd and last until the 25th.
The league's decision to take the draft to different cities each year has proven to be one of the best moves they have made.
This year, the draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the 2024 NFL Draft was electric from start to finish in Detroit, Michigan.
There's a good chance that towns like Green Bay or Pittsburgh will never host a Super Bowl. So, getting to host a draft is going to be as good as it gets.
However, some cities will get the opportunity to host both, as the Cowboys got the chance to host the draft back in 2018—a draft where the team selected Leighton Vander Esch with their first selection.
