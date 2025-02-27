Brian Schottenheimer discusses approach to rebuilding Cowboys' staff
New Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is banking on fresh perspectives to turn things around, assembling a coaching staff that features 17 new assistants for 2025.
Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Schottenheimer detailed his methodical approach to building his first staff in Dallas, which includes offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who returns to Dallas after serving as the Chicago Bears' head coach from 2022-2024.
MORE: Cowboys draft guru feels 'different energy' from Schottenheimer staff
"This is something that I've done for a long time, spending the offseason—my wife gets mad at me—tracking coaches," Schottenheimer said. "I literally call guys in the business that I know and trust. I'm like, 'Hey, tell me somebody that you think the world of, but that I've never heard of."
The extensive overhaul represents one of the largest single-season coaching turnovers in Cowboys history. Only four assistants (Lunda Wells, Ramon Chinyoung, Ryan Feder, and Darian Thompson) were retained from the previous staff.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer praised by Commanders' Dan Quinn
Eberflus's return to Dallas, where he served as linebackers coach from 2011 to 2017, adds familiar expertise to the defensive unit. Adams joins the staff after developing one of the league's most improved offensive lines in Arizona.
"The guys that came in, I think we found great teachers," Schottenheimer explained. "We found guys that were incredible people, and I have a real big belief in fundamentals. So I think if you look at all the coaches that we've added, both young and old, their ability to train fundamentals in the developmental process of our players is critical."
The Cowboys' rookie head coach emphasized that while the staff composition might have evolved differently than initially anticipated, he's confident in the group's potential impact.
MORE: Cowboys key free agent 'optimistic' he can return ahead of meeting with team
"I know for a fact our players are going to feel the passion and energy of this staff," Schottenheimer said. This staff is awesome, just in terms of the energy, the way they want to teach, the way they want to be on the grass. I can't wait to see us get to work here in a couple months."
Determined to get back on track with a new staff, the Cowboys' success will be defined largely by their strategic approach to both free agency and the upcoming draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries