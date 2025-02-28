Dallas Cowboys standout defender makes 'boom or bust' list of free agents
The Dallas Cowboys will be on track for a very successful offseason once they secure a new contract for Osa Odighizuwa.
As one of their top priorities, Odighizuwa’s re-signing addresses a crucial need on their offseason to-do list, allowing the team to shift focus to evaluating other key free agents who are expected to attract significant interest in the market.
The Cowboys have a lot to weigh when evaluating these free agents, including factors like cost, injury history, age, and how well they fit into the new coaching regime.
One player meeting with the team today is 32-year-old DeMarcus Lawrence, who has an extensive injury history and is considered a boom-or-bust free agent heading into 2025, according to NFL.com analyst Matt Okada.
"At nearly 33 years old, DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t quite the production powerhouse he was in the late 2010s, when he posted a pair of double-digit sack seasons and regularly topped 50 or 60 QB pressures. Despite starting 17 games in both 2022 and 2023, he totaled just 10 sacks and 92 pressures combined," Okada said.
DeMarcus Lawrence's numbers in both 2022 and 2023, while not eye-popping, are still impressive enough to keep him on other teams' radar, especially when considering his significant impact against the run.
In 2024, Lawrence was having a phenomenal start to the year before suffering a Lisfranc injury, which is likely the primary reason he’s labeled a boom-or-bust free agent.
His play on the field is often exceptional, but if he can't stay healthy and remain on the field due to injury, that’s how he could end up being a bust for whichever team decides to sign him.
