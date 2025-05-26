Could Cowboys cut veteran defensive back to save salary cap space?
The Dallas Cowboys never have a quiet offseason. This offseason started off with the franchise trading for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Now, many are waiting to see what the team will do in regards to Micah Parsons' future with the franchise.
However, a Parsons extension may not be the only challenging decision the front office is facing this offseason. The Cowboys may have to make a significant cut when it comes to talent in their secondary.
Could safety Donovan Wilson be on the chopping block?
The team could save over $8 million in salary cap space if it were to cut Wilson after June 1. Safety has become a crowded room for the Cowboys, as the team has already signed extensions with Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas, and Israel Mukuamu.
It feels like Wilson could be the odd man out. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson was the No. 97-ranked safety in the NFL this past season.
Wilson finished last season with one interception and allowed 31 receptions, which put him at 26th best among all safeties in that category.
The Cowboys' front office continues to tell us that it is hard to make a deal with a talent like Parsons. However, cutting Wilson would be an easy way to find $8 million for that deal. Wilson's future could be a big story to watch next month.
