Cowboys' remaining OTA schedule before mandatory minicamp begins
Dallas Cowboys fans got their first taste of the Brian Schottenheimer era earlier this month, and it has been met with some positive reaction from Cowboys Nation and the players.
Everyone has been raving about the "energy" that Schottenheimer has brought to the franchise and the newfound team culture that has been lacking.
Only three OTAs have been held so far, with seven more to after the Memorial Day Weekend break.
Players will then have close to a week off before mandatory minicamp kicks off.
The big question entering mandatory minicamp will be whether superstar defender Micah Parsons shows up without a new contract. Contract drama leading upto minicamp and training with the Cowboys? Yes, it's a tale as old as time.
But, there is still some time for a contract to get done, and Parsons could ultimately decide to show up as a good sign of faith, so before Cowboys Nation gets too concerned, let's take a look at the remaining OTA schedule before the team reports to mandatory minicamp.
Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 OTAs and minicamp schedule
Remaining OTA schedule: May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory minicamp: June 10-12
So far, there has been a positive vibe surrounding the organization with Schottenheimer's impact being felt. Let's hope that continues and leads to some on-field results by the time the season rolls around.
