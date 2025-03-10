Jaguars to sign Ex Dallas Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis to record deal
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be in the market for a new nickel corner in 2025.
According to reports from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Peter Schrager, Lewis is set to sign a massive new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that will make him the highest nickel corner in the NFL.
MORE: Cowboys re-sign versatile defender to multi-year contract
The Jaguars are signing Jourdan Lewis, Per The Insiders and Peter Schrager," Rapoport said on X. "He becomes the NFL’s highest paid nickel CB."
The exact terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed. That said, before this deal, Buffalo Bills defensive back Taron Johnson was the highest paid nickel corner in the league, making 30.75 million over three years, averaging $10.25 million per year, meaning Lewis' deal will at least eclipse that mark.
Lewis first joined the Cowboys as a third round pick (92nd overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, and stayed with the team for eight seasons before his exit in free agency. In that time, Lewis made himself known as a versatile, hard-nosed defensive back who helped in the run game and in pass coverage. He was also known for his toughness and ability to stay on the field and battle through injuries, missing only a handful of games throughout his career, outside of a season-ending injury in 2022.
In his eight seasons, Lewis racked up 386 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, 10 interceptions, 44 pass deflections, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 115 games.
With the Jaguars he will immediately slide in and be expected to be a leader of a secondary that ranked dead last in the NFL in pass defense.
