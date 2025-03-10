Cowboys Country

Jaguars to sign Ex Dallas Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis to record deal

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is expected to sign a massive contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Galatzan

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys corner Jourdam Lewis
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys corner Jourdam Lewis / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be in the market for a new nickel corner in 2025.

According to reports from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Peter Schrager, Lewis is set to sign a massive new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that will make him the highest nickel corner in the NFL.

MORE: Cowboys re-sign versatile defender to multi-year contract

The Jaguars are signing Jourdan Lewis, Per The Insiders and Peter Schrager," Rapoport said on X. "He becomes the NFL’s highest paid nickel CB."

The exact terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed. That said, before this deal, Buffalo Bills defensive back Taron Johnson was the highest paid nickel corner in the league, making 30.75 million over three years, averaging $10.25 million per year, meaning Lewis' deal will at least eclipse that mark.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown cannot catch a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown cannot catch a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Lewis first joined the Cowboys as a third round pick (92nd overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, and stayed with the team for eight seasons before his exit in free agency. In that time, Lewis made himself known as a versatile, hard-nosed defensive back who helped in the run game and in pass coverage. He was also known for his toughness and ability to stay on the field and battle through injuries, missing only a handful of games throughout his career, outside of a season-ending injury in 2022.

In his eight seasons, Lewis racked up 386 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, 10 interceptions, 44 pass deflections, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 115 games.

With the Jaguars he will immediately slide in and be expected to be a leader of a secondary that ranked dead last in the NFL in pass defense.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB

Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency

Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft

Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher

Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Senior Editor/Columnist

Home/News