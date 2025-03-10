Cowboys Country

3 Dallas Cowboys predicted to leave in NFL free agency

These 3 Dallas Cowboys aren’t likely returning in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The NFL legal tampering period is just hours away, but the Dallas Cowboys aren’t expected to make any big moves. Jerry Jones has stated they believe they can address most of their needs in the NFL Draft, which keeps them from overpaying.

While fans grow tired of their approach to free agency, the front office has made it a priority to keep in-house free agents. They’ve agreed to extensions with Osa Odighizuwa and Markquese Bell, keeping them in town.

Not every player will stay, however, especially if their predicted market price has increased. That said, here’s a look at three players who are likely leaving in free agency.

Chauncey Golston, DE

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Detroit Lions / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Injuries forced Chauncey Golston into a prominent role in 2024 and he responded with the best season of his career. The Iowa product recorded 56 tackles and 5.5 sacks. His performance will lead to a strong market, especially for teams in need of help in the pass rushing department.

Golston can earn more money, and get more playing time, elsewhere. That’s why he’s not expected back.

Brandin Cooks, WR

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks makes a touchdown catch against New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Brandin Cooks never lived up to expectations in Dallas, but he showed flashes during his two seasons. He’s also open to a return, seemingly due to his respect for Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas, on the other hand, is ready for a change. Don’t be shocked to see them let Cooks walk without trying to keep him around.

Rico Dowdle, RB

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle had 1,000 yards last season, setting himself up for a nice pay day. Dallas would love to have him back but his inflated salary predictions make that seem unlikely.

If his price tag were to drop, the Cowboys would punch. That’s not likely to happen though since Dowdle is expected to draw a lot of attention.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News